Mary Brooks MabryFebruary 22, 1930 - October 5, 2021Mary Brooks Mabry, 91, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.She was born Feb. 22, 1930 in Wilcoe, W.Va., to the late Hubert and Juanita Craft Brooks. Mary was a Bluefield State College graduate and a registered nurse for nearly 20 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Mabry; brothers, James Brooks, Hubert Brooks Jr., and David Brooks.She is survived by her children, Carolyn Mabry, Larry Mabry (Josie); grandchildren, Jennifer McKenzie (Donald), William Mabry (Caroline), John Mabry (Melissa), Lauren Dillon (James); great-grandchildren, Alyssa McKenzie, Beckett Dillon, Myers Dillon; and stepgreat-grandson, John Conrad.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Matt Decker officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park followed the service. The family received friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, 1325 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville