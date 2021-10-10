Menu
Mary Brooks Mabry
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Mary Brooks Mabry

February 22, 1930 - October 5, 2021

Mary Brooks Mabry, 91, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

She was born Feb. 22, 1930 in Wilcoe, W.Va., to the late Hubert and Juanita Craft Brooks. Mary was a Bluefield State College graduate and a registered nurse for nearly 20 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Mabry; brothers, James Brooks, Hubert Brooks Jr., and David Brooks.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn Mabry, Larry Mabry (Josie); grandchildren, Jennifer McKenzie (Donald), William Mabry (Caroline), John Mabry (Melissa), Lauren Dillon (James); great-grandchildren, Alyssa McKenzie, Beckett Dillon, Myers Dillon; and stepgreat-grandson, John Conrad.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Matt Decker officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park followed the service. The family received friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, 1325 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Linda, Scott and Sherri
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results