Mary Frances Abernathy Shook
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Mecklenburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Mary Frances Abernathy Shook

March 11, 1943 - June 14, 2021

Mary Frances Abernethy Shook, 78, of Mooresville, departed this life Monday, June 14, 2021.

She was born March 11, 1943, in Iredell County, to the late Hayes and Lona Baker Abernethy. Mrs. Shook was a 1961 graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and married the love of her life, Phillip Manuel Shook, June 2, 1962. She was first employed by Reeves Brothers in Cornelius 1963 thru 1992 in the accounting and purchasing departments. She made many lifetime friends during those happy years. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and spending every available minute with them. She was a life-time Presbyterian. She became a member of Cornelius Presbyterian Church in 1956, then transferred in 1977, to Fieldstone Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, where she served three terms as elder and clerk of sessions. Mrs. Shook volunteered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in 2009.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Phillip Manuel Shook.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Shook and wife, Christie, Sherry Sawyer and Tom Goodman; son-in-law, Tim Sawyer; grandchildren, Timothy David Sawyer, Megan Sawyer Hardin and, husband, Michael, Hailey Shook, Mariah Andrews and husband, Nate; and great-grandchildren, Caleb and twins on the way.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Tim Sawyer, Keith Sawyer, Brad Pejsa, Danny Martin, Mike Johnston, and Garrett Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1206, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Fieldstone Presbyterian
804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I´m sorry to hear that Mary passed. She was a wonderful lady. We had some great conversations and I really enjoyed the time we shared. She was a special person.
Charles Bracken
October 20, 2021
