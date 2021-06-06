Menu
Mary Mageline Overbee "Maggie" Stirewalt
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Mary Mageline "Maggie"

Overbee Stirewalt

March 28, 1949 - May 29, 2021

Mary Mageline "Maggie" Overbee Stirewalt, 72, of Davidson, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was born March 28, 1949, in Kinston, to the late Leonard and Florence Hill Overbee. Mrs. Stirewalt was a retired CNA from Huntersville Oaks after 27 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Newsome; and brother, Kenneth Overbee.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Stirewalt; children, Pamela Newsome (Harold), Donald Newsome Jr. (Amy); daughter-in-law, Alexis Newsome; sister, Patricia Weenie; brothers, Milton Overbee and Peewee Overbee; grandchildren, Heaven and Charlie McClintick, whom Maggie raised and loved with all of her heart, Keisha Hager (Josh), Randall Hager (Farrah), Shane Newsome (Courtney), Timothy Newsome (Emily), Cheyenne Keith (Austin), Paige Newsome, Austin Newsome, Teagan Newsome, Cashe Newsome; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Monday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with Steve Small officiating. Burial followed the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
31
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Jun
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
