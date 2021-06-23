Menu
Melba Frances Everhart Long
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Melba Frances Everhart Long

Mrs. Melba Frances Everhart Long, 77, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home in Kannapolis.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Eddie Hatcher and John Harkey will officiate. Interment will follow at 4 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Mrs. Long was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Glenn Everhart and Lillian Ruth Wallace McClain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie William Long.

Mrs. Long is survived by five children, David Glenn Overcash of Mooresville, Lisa Barwick Taylor of Turkey, Kelly Michelle Locklear and husband, Larry of Kannapolis, Charlie Vance Long of Humble, Texas, and William Clement Long and wife, Brandi of Cleveland, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home Chapel
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Jun
24
Interment
4:00p.m.
Glenwood Memorial Park
273 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
