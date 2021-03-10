Menu
Melvin Pressley Howard
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mooresville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Melvin Pressley Howard

July 10, 1939 - March 6, 2021

Melvin Pressley Howard, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Citadel at Mooresville.

He was born July 10, 1939, in Mooresville, to the late Haywood and Ethel Mayhew Howard.

Mr. Howard was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, having served for nine years. He was part of the chain-gang at Mooresville High School for 20 years. Mr. Howard was retired from Burlington Industries after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Mooresville Church of God, where he was the assistant superintendent for Sunday school for two years. He and his wife also worked with the youth. He was a devoted Christian and loved his church family. He enjoyed gardening, boating, water skiing, riding motorcycles, and traveling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Bumgarner.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Torrence Howard; sons, Chad Howard (Connie), Scott Howard (Natasha); grandchildren, Brittany Howard (Teddy Domin), Brooke Howard (Josh Robinson), Lena Dooley (Zach), Morgan Cline, Paige Howard; and great-grandchildren, Layla Domin, Colton and Cooper Robinson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Mooresville Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mooresville Church of God
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all the Family of Melvin Howard I send my sympathy. God will take care of you in this time of loss!
Willie Beaver
March 14, 2021
