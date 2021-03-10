Melvin Pressley Howard
July 10, 1939 - March 6, 2021
Melvin Pressley Howard, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Citadel at Mooresville.
He was born July 10, 1939, in Mooresville, to the late Haywood and Ethel Mayhew Howard.
Mr. Howard was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, having served for nine years. He was part of the chain-gang at Mooresville High School for 20 years. Mr. Howard was retired from Burlington Industries after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Mooresville Church of God, where he was the assistant superintendent for Sunday school for two years. He and his wife also worked with the youth. He was a devoted Christian and loved his church family. He enjoyed gardening, boating, water skiing, riding motorcycles, and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Bumgarner.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Torrence Howard; sons, Chad Howard (Connie), Scott Howard (Natasha); grandchildren, Brittany Howard (Teddy Domin), Brooke Howard (Josh Robinson), Lena Dooley (Zach), Morgan Cline, Paige Howard; and great-grandchildren, Layla Domin, Colton and Cooper Robinson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, at Mooresville Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.