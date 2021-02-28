Michael Patrick Callahan
August 14, 1960 - February 7, 2021
Michael Patrick Callahan, 60, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Charlotte. He was born in Hialeah, Fla., Aug. 14, 1960. Michael graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in 1979.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Jack Callahan.
He leaves behind his mother, Ann Gallagher Callahan; sisters, Maureen (Bill) Silvernale and Diane (Kevin) Boomershine; three nieces; and three great-nieces.
Michael always had a passion for nature. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and camping. This love led him to work in SCUBA, landscaping, and plant nurseries.
A memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 5, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Covenant House, 461 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001, 800-388-3888, [email protected]
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
Clemmons, North Carolina
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.