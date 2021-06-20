Menu
Michael Anthony "Tony" Ricci
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Michael Anthony "Tony" Ricci

May 15, 1956 - June 17, 2021

Michael Anthony "Tony" Ricci, 65, of Mooresville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 17, 2021

He was born May 15, 1956, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Lewis Ricci and Yvonne Wells Osterhoudt.

Tony received his bachelor's degree from Nazarene College in Boston. He also attended culinary school. Tony enjoyed a successful career as a real estate agent with Wilkinson Real Estate. An exceptionally gifted musician, Tony previously traveled across the United States sharing these gifts with area churches. As a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville, he especially enjoyed sharing his gifts in a variety of ways within the music ministry there. Tony recently realized his dream of compiling his own gospel music CD. In addition to music, Tony was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling and treating his family and friends to his culinary skills.

Tony is survived by the love of his life, Laynette Robinson; as well as a host of family, friends and business associates.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m, at Trinity Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Harris officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Iredell, P.O. Box 91, Statesville, NC 28687; or Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3365, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms Robinson, I am so sorry to hear about Tony. My thoughts are certainly with you and your family during this difficult time. May each day get a bit brighter with time.
Anthony DeFazio/Founders FCU
June 23, 2021
Lannie, words cannot convey how saddened and shocked I was to hear of Mike's passing. I hope in time the pain of his loss will lessen for you. I will miss him too. May God bless you always. Wendy
Wendy Rucci
June 21, 2021
Lanie my deepest sympathy to you. I´m so so sorry to hear Mike passed away. I was shocked actually. You are in my prayers. God bless you always. Karen
Karen Ricci DeMatteo
June 20, 2021
