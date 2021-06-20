Michael Anthony "Tony" Ricci



May 15, 1956 - June 17, 2021



Michael Anthony "Tony" Ricci, 65, of Mooresville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 17, 2021



He was born May 15, 1956, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Lewis Ricci and Yvonne Wells Osterhoudt.



Tony received his bachelor's degree from Nazarene College in Boston. He also attended culinary school. Tony enjoyed a successful career as a real estate agent with Wilkinson Real Estate. An exceptionally gifted musician, Tony previously traveled across the United States sharing these gifts with area churches. As a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville, he especially enjoyed sharing his gifts in a variety of ways within the music ministry there. Tony recently realized his dream of compiling his own gospel music CD. In addition to music, Tony was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling and treating his family and friends to his culinary skills.



Tony is survived by the love of his life, Laynette Robinson; as well as a host of family, friends and business associates.



The family will receive friends Monday, June 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m, at Trinity Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Harris officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Iredell, P.O. Box 91, Statesville, NC 28687; or Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3365, Mooresville, NC 28117.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.