Morgan Voyles
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Roanoke-Benson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street
Roanoke, IL
Morgan Voyles

September 17, 1986 - February 22, 2021

Mogan "Mo" L. Voyles, 34, of Mooresville, formerly of Benson, Ill., passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Mooresville.

Morgan was born Sept. 17, 1986, in Peoria, Ill., to Larry and Brandi Flatt Voyles.

He is survived by his children, Maddox and Lennox of North Carolina; his father and stepmother, Larry and Lisa Voyles of Benson; his siblings, Jacqueline Coons of Minonk, Nick Syck of Peoria, Greg Voyles of Peoria, Lori Voyles of Peoria, Paul Syck of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Brandi Voyles.

Morgan attended Roanoke-Benson High School. He was a second-degree black belt and he had earned his CNA certificate.

Morgan loved his animals, all genres of music, enjoyed playing guitar, being outdoors and fishing. He was an awesome cook, and loved all people. His greatest love was being a parent to three-year old twins, Maddox and Lennox.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, Ill. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Church in East Peoria to the Celebrate Recovery program, as Morgan's dream was to be a counselor in this area.

Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home

of Roanoke, IL
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street, Roanoke, IL
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street, Roanoke, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I Hope you know he is watching down on you all!
Stephanie
Other
October 7, 2021
I remember Morgan “Mo” an earnest and kind classmate. I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for God’s comfort and provision for you.
Audrey (Gingrich) Dreyer
Classmate
March 2, 2021
