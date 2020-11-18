Myrtle Newton SmithFebruary 9, 1926 - November 14, 2020Myrtle Newton Smith, 94, of Oakboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home.Myrtle was born Feb. 9, 1926, in North Carolina, to the late James Fletcher Newton and the late Dora Estelle Newton. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Willis Lee "Bill" Wiley and, Theron C. Smith; son, Larry Wayne Wiley; grandson, Scott Wiley; sister, Faye Ballard; and brothers, Edward Newton, Robert Newton, Henry "Hoover" Newton, and Clyde Newton.The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Red Cross Baptist Church-Oakboro. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church, officiated by Gary Baker and Jesse Herring. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, 112 W. Red Cross Rd., in Oakboro.Survivors include son, Dennis Lee Wiley; grandsons, Chuck Wiley, and Chad Wiley; granddaughters Tina Eudy, Tammy Gilmore, Tonya Crayton, and Misty Rowland; plus and additional numerous amount of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.The Wiley family would like to thank and recognize all of the caregivers to Myrtle, including Betty Bargesser, Kymberlee Wiley, Linda Hatley, Torrye Wiley, Undrey Bost and Marlo Burris.Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle