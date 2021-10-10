Nancy Hinson
Nancy Carolyn Livengood Hinson, 80, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Nancy was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Rowan County, to the late Robert Livengood and Beatrice Hipp Livengood.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Hinson; sons, Robert Hinson and Henry Hinson Jr.; brothers, Paul Livengood, Wayne Livengood; and sister, Ethel L. Peacock.
Nancy is survived by her children, Bonnie Perry (Alfred), John "J.T." Hinson (Kathy), Annette Fleming (Frankie Len); 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gary Livengood (Shirley) and George Livengood (Pat).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
