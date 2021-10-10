Menu
Nancy Hinson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Nancy Hinson

Nancy Carolyn Livengood Hinson, 80, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Nancy was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Rowan County, to the late Robert Livengood and Beatrice Hipp Livengood.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Hinson; sons, Robert Hinson and Henry Hinson Jr.; brothers, Paul Livengood, Wayne Livengood; and sister, Ethel L. Peacock.

Nancy is survived by her children, Bonnie Perry (Alfred), John "J.T." Hinson (Kathy), Annette Fleming (Frankie Len); 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gary Livengood (Shirley) and George Livengood (Pat).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
Gigi was most definitely a one of a kind woman. One of the spunkiest, sweetest little ladies I´ve ever met. She always had a warm smile and big hug to offer. She dearly loved her family and we know they will all miss her terribly. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with them during this dark hour. Her strength and spirit will live on through us all.
Kathy Smoot & Scott Sasser
Friend
October 13, 2021
