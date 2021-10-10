Gigi was most definitely a one of a kind woman. One of the spunkiest, sweetest little ladies I´ve ever met. She always had a warm smile and big hug to offer. She dearly loved her family and we know they will all miss her terribly. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with them during this dark hour. Her strength and spirit will live on through us all.

Kathy Smoot & Scott Sasser Friend October 13, 2021