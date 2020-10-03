Menu
Natalie Broda Deal
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Natalie Broda Deal

January 3, 1967 - September 30, 2020

Natalie Broda Deal, 53, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born Jan. 3, 1967 in Uniontown, Pa., to Robert Broda and the late Elizabeth George Broda. Mrs. Deal attended St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. She graduated from Louisiana Tech. and was dedicated to her career at Forbo, for over 15 years. She loved being a softball mom, loved music, and concerts, and was a loving wife and mother.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Scott Deal; children, Collin Deal and Holly Deal; sister, Erika Braunscheidel; brothers, Brandon and Rob Broda; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Monday, Oct. 5.

Memorials may be made to Carmelite Monastery of the Scared Hearts, 8450 Kenosha Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80908.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
