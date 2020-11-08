Natalyn Archer Sherrill



October 18, 1930 - October 29, 2020



Natalyn Archer Sherrill, 90, devoted wife and mother, went to be with her Lord, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Mooresville, and moved with her husband, Don, to Jacksonville, FL, in 2016, to be closer to their daughters.



Natalyn graduated valedictorian of her class from Mooresville High School in 1949. She furthered her academic achievement graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Catawba College. A highlight of her college career was being crowned Homecoming Queen in 1950. Natalyn celebrated a long career teaching advanced mathematics and sciences, retiring from the public school system as an exemplary educator in 1973. She continued her love for education as a private math tutor for the next 20 years.



A woman of faith, Natalyn served as Sunday school teacher, deacon and organist at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, and later taught the Adult Bible Class at Vanderburg United Methodist Church.



Throughout the years, Natalyn enjoyed traveling the United States with lifelong high school friends, shag dancing with Don, fall fishing at the beach in South Carolina, and visiting with Amish friends in Ohio. Her pride and joy were her six grandchildren, and Granny's favorite pastime was creating memories with each of them.



Natalyn was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus Nathaniel and Ada Mae White Archer; and her husband of 65 years, Don Grey Sherrill.



Survivors include her daughters, Donna Sherrill Watts (Jim) of Jacksonville, FL, and Minnette Sherrill Suddarth (Pete) of Valdosta, GA; six grandchildren, Whitney Watts Uncapher (Jason), Erin Watts, Christian Watts Cox (Silven), John Suddarth (Caitlin), Tyler Suddarth (Caitlin), Aubrey Suddarth Sweeney (Donald); and four great-grandsons, Shep Suddarth, Rhett Suddarth, Beckham and Bennett Sweeney.



In celebration of Natalyn's life, a private memorial service will take place at Vanderburg United Methodist Church in Mooresville, at a later date.



Donations may be made to Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115.



The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sunrise of Jacksonville for the love and compassion extended to Natalyn.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.