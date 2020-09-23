Menu
O. M. "Mac" Hall
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
O.M. "Mac" Hall

February 9, 1940 - September 17, 2020

O.M. "Mac" Hall, 80, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020.

A native of Guilford County, he was born Feb. 9, 1940, to the late O. E. Hall and Beatrice McCracken Hall in Greensboro. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High School and joined the U.S. Air Force. Following his service he attended East Carolina University where he met his wife, Jeanie. Mac started in accounting before becoming a Real Estate Broker for over 50 years. He and his wife lived in Summerfield for 42 years, raising two children, and then moved to Davidson, to be near their children and grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his yard, vacationing at Windy Hill Beach and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Carson Lee Slayton. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanie Beasley Hall; daughter, Robin Hall Slayton and husband, Steve, of Davidson; son, Richard William Hall and wife, Beth, of Mooresville; granddaughter, Laney Hall; and grandson, William Hall.

All services will be private.

James Funeral Home

www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
