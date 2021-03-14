Menu
Ossie Hudson Swaney
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Ossie Hudson Swaney

June 25, 1934 - March 11, 2021

Ossie Hudson Swaney, 86, of King Wilkinson Rd. in Denver, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Carolina Caring Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Born in Cleveland County, June 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Julius Roland Hudson and Effie Bivens Hudson. She was retired from PPG Industries and was a member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jessie Hudson; and four sisters, Ruby Moses, Leeila Buff, Goldie Ritchie and Mary Johnson.

Survivors include her husband, Joel D. Swaney; two stepsons, Joel D. Swaney II of Alma, Ga., and James Swaney of Port Angeles, Wa.; stepdaughter, Michelle Chisolm of Charleston, S.C.; five stepgrandchildren; and four great-stepgrandchildren; two brothers, Ivey Hudson and Fred Hudson, both of Hickory; sister, Susie Greene of Hildebran; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Saturday, March 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 3:45 p.m., in Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing were required.

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail PO Bos 639, Fallston, NC
Mar
13
Graveside service
3:45p.m.
Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.