Patricia "Pat" Griffin DensonPatricia "Pat" Griffin Denson, at the age of 78, has met her Lord and Savior and has reunited with her beloved husband, Charles "Yogi" Denson. She passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Cadence of Wake Forest.She is survived in death by her daughter and son-in-law Patricia D. Church and Dr. Keith D. Church; son, Charles "Scott" Denson; grandchildren, Anne C. Jones and Kenny G. Jones, John A. Church and James O. Church; nieces and nephews, Meg and Buddy Deal, Melissa Schuler, and Graham (Andy) Griffin; and other family members.Pat graduated as a Meredith angel in 1965 and taught elementary school, working most of her 27 years with Mooresville Graded School District. She was an honored member of the Kappa Kappa Iota teachers' organization. She attended Central United Methodist Church and was a devoted member of the choir and Willing Workers Sunday school class. Her mission work as a United Methodist Women was recognized in October 2014.The family received friends Friday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service that followed at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Keith Church and Pastor Ross O'Neal officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, followed the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville