Patricia Farmer Davis
1944 - 2020
Patricia Farmer Davis

October 10, 1944 - November 18, 2020

Patricia Farmer Davis, 76, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Accordius Health of Mooresville.

She was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Statesville, to the late Woodrow and Lella Beatty Farmer. Mrs. Davis was retired from Eaton. She attended Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Jerry Davis; son, Todd Hager; and brother, Woodrow Farmer.

She is survived by her son, Jay D. Hager and wife, Sunny; and grandchildren, Jeremiah and Tian Ai Hager.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Glenwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Daniel Dye officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
