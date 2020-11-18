Menu
Patricia L. "Pat" VanHeynigen
1940 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" L. (Moody) Van Heynigen

April 25, 1940 - November 6, 2020

Patricia "Pat" L. (Moody) Van Heynigen, 80, of Mooresville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Born April 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mass., Pat was the daughter of the late Lydia (LaMontagne) and William Moody.

Pat attended public schools in Springfield, and graduated from Westfield State College of Massachusetts, where she met her husband, Richard "Dick" Van Heynigen Sr.

Pat and Dick made their home in Westfield for many years, where they raised their three children, Richard Jr. of Falmouth, Mass., Cynthia King of Mooresville and Debra Colson of West Suffield, Conn. Their children fondly remember the many activities their parents involved them in, including camping, swimming, scuba diving, hiking, and more. For a number of years the family enjoyed summers on Cape Cod.

Pat taught special education in the Westfield public schools for many years. As teachers, both Pat and Dick were strong supporters of public education.

Pat was artistic, she loved drawing, knitting, making jewelry and pottery. She enjoyed many hobbies including birding, reading, camping, traveling as well as antiquing and old houses. She was an active member of her church.

Pat has six grandchildren, Colin Van Heynigen of Falmouth, Mass., and Rhianna Candido of Somerville, Mass.; Robert King of Mooresville and Leanne King of Greensboro; and Kate and Amy Colson of W. Suffield, Conn. Pat also enjoyed her two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Hunter King of Mooresville.

Pat is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Dick, who died in 2011.

Graveside services for Pat will be held at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m.

I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 15, 2020