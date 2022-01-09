Menu
Patricia June Wilson "Pat" Roefer
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Patricia "Pat" June Wilson Roefer

September 9, 1935 - January 5, 2022

Patricia "Pat" June Wilson Roefer, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Lake Norman Regional Hospital in Mooresville, after a brief illness.

A farmer's daughter, Pat was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Mount Hope, N.Y., to the late DeWitt Wallace Wilson and Leah Rachael VanDyne Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Roefer in 1996; as well as her daughter, Jeanne "Peanut" Roefer Whitbeck in 1986.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dorene Roefer Dean and her husband, Craig, Frances Louise Daly and her husband, George, Robert "Skip" Roefer Jr. and his wife, Rose "Marie" Shoup and Karen Marie O'Malley and her husband, Thomas; two grandchildren, Matthew "Matt" Roefer and Megan Jeanne Roefer; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Marie Roefer.

Pat was always busy cooking for family and friends and even wrote a cookbook of favorite recipes for her children. She had many talents including sewing, ceramics and crafts. She was a faithful friend and caregiver, always giving more of herself freely throughout her life. She was a meat butcher, elections clerk, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Women's Auxiliary member of Wallkill, N.Y. Fire Dept. and started the Wallkill Little League Field concession stand and many more. Most of all, she was a wonderful loving mother to her children, grandchildren and many others that called her mom!

Mom, "We Love You More!"

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.