I am sorry to hear about the loss of my childhood buddy. I had many great times with Paul and his family while growing up in Spring Arbor. As kids, we did a lot of things together, some of it mischievous and lots of good things. Our adventures included escapades on his Cushman scooter, Boy Scout trips into the U.P. of Michigan, high school fun as Western High and our crazy trip to New York City with our new wives. Our lives got complicated with Paul's demanding work and my farming. We kind of lost touch. I was so happy to see Paul at our 50th Western High School reunion and we finally caught up with each other. Wish I had done more to keep in contact. Whenever I think of Paul, I remember good times. R.I.P. my friend.

Steve Videto Friend September 22, 2021