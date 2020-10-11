Menu
Peggie Joyce Hawkins
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
October 9, 2020
Peggie Joyce Hager Hawkins

January 10, 1933 - October 9, 2020

Peggie Joyce Hager Hawkins, 87, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hospice Wendover.

Born in Iredell County, Jan. 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late R.C. and Ruthie Hager. She was a long-time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the "Triple L. Club." Tending to babies and visiting her family were the highlights of her world, though she also enjoyed eating ice-cream while swinging on her front porch, gardening, her flowers and was a life-time attendee of Rock Springs Camp Meeting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Yates G. Hawkins; five sisters, Mabel, Dot, Nancy, Thelma and Connie; and four brothers, Bill, Lonnie, Dean, and Sid.

Peggie is survived by her son and two daughters, Douglas Hawkins Sr., Sheila and husband, Stephen Ciliberti, of Shelby, and Janet Bradley; sister, Polly Strickland of Mooresville; five grandchildren, Doug Hawkins Jr. (Jada), Todd Bradley (Haley), Ashley Bellinger (Trevor), Robert Hawkins (Bobbi) and John Ciliberti; three great-grandchildren; Yates, Emmett, and Amelia Joyce Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Andy Oliver officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory

www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry for the loss of my aunt Peggy. I know she is strolling over Heaven with my uncle Yates. My heart and prayers go out to her Family.
Adonda Hawkins Wade
Family
October 10, 2020
Sorry for your lost.
Tammy B
October 10, 2020
She was a sweet lady I meet her alone time ago my heart's and prayers are with the family right now
Rodney ASSALONE
Friend
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I thought a lot of Peggie. Prayers for the family!
Sybil Sarratt
Neighbor
October 10, 2020
Hey my name Is drew konitzer I used to be a volunteer at lec I loved talking to miss Peggie she was wonderful and ask me if she was perfect and I said you very perfect and she laughed
That’s why I am sending my condolences to you and prayers
Sincerely
Andrew h konitzer
Drew Konitzer
Friend
October 9, 2020