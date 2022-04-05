Peggy Sloop ThompsonMarch 25, 1926 - April 1, 2022Peggy Sloop Thompson, 96, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Accordius Health in Mooresville.She was born March 25, 1926, in Mooresville, to the late Hiram and Elsie Dingler Sloop.Mrs. Thompson was a very active member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville, where she sang in the church choir. She loved cooking, baking cakes, and sewing.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Thompson; and siblings, Joyce Wiggins, Virginia Cranford, Ozell Burrell, Basil Sloop, Haskel Sloop, and Bill Sloop.She is survived by her children, Mike Thompson (Gail), Debbie Jones (Mike Robinson); grandchildren, Brian Thompson (Amanda), Eric Thompson (Asheli), Emily McAuley (Mark), and Allison Jones (Charles Burlacu); great-grandchildren, Hannah, Macy, Anna Claire, Madelyn, Jake, Kaylee, and Adalyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, April 6, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville