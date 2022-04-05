Menu
Peggy Sloop Thompson
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 6 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church
Peggy Sloop Thompson

March 25, 1926 - April 1, 2022

Peggy Sloop Thompson, 96, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Accordius Health in Mooresville.

She was born March 25, 1926, in Mooresville, to the late Hiram and Elsie Dingler Sloop.

Mrs. Thompson was a very active member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville, where she sang in the church choir. She loved cooking, baking cakes, and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Thompson; and siblings, Joyce Wiggins, Virginia Cranford, Ozell Burrell, Basil Sloop, Haskel Sloop, and Bill Sloop.

She is survived by her children, Mike Thompson (Gail), Debbie Jones (Mike Robinson); grandchildren, Brian Thompson (Amanda), Eric Thompson (Asheli), Emily McAuley (Mark), and Allison Jones (Charles Burlacu); great-grandchildren, Hannah, Macy, Anna Claire, Madelyn, Jake, Kaylee, and Adalyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, April 6, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2022.
