Peter Thomas "Pete" Meletis
Peter "Pete" Thomas Meletis

November 21, 2020

Peter "Pete" Thomas Meletis, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Nov. 29, edition.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC 28115
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Dear Vivian and family, although we are not related, we feel like we have lost a close family member with his passing. We find it hard to believe we will not be able to see and hear him, as I can only imagine how you feel. But he is home and in a better place where we will all find him one day. God bless you and family. RIP my favorite Marine and friend.
Jim & Jane Karriker
November 24, 2020