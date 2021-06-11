Phyllis Edmiston
Phyllis Warren Edmiston, 80, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allison Edmiston.
She is survived by her children, Wes Edmiston (Michelle) of Troutman, Amy Sayess (Steve) of Cornelius, and Alison Edmiston of Statesville; and grandchildren, Megan Edmiston of Huntersville, and Emily Edmiston of Troutman.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at the New Perth A.R.P. Church Cemetery. The family received friends following the graveside service.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2021.