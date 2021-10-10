Menu
Ralph Arthur Ham Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Ralph Arthur Ham Jr.

August 21, 1938 - October 3, 2021

Ralph Arthur Ham Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Lewiston, Maine, to the late Ralph Arthur Ham and Aurore Boucher Ham. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Ralph was an administrator at a nursing home before his retirement. He enjoyed watching any New England professional sport team play in season. He loved being surrounded by his family.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Linda Perreault Ham; sons, Michael Ham and wife, Meg and Dave Ham and wife, Michelle; son, Steven and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Julie Perry and husband, Tucker; grandchildren, Colin, Lleyton, Owen, Maddy, Zach, Ben and Luke, Lauren, Brady, Madison, Grace, Paige; sister, Shirley Carroll and husband, Dave, Joni, Ed, Veronica, and Johnny Reid, Deborah Thompson, Bob, Gina, Bobby and Scotty Bemis, Scot, Brianne Abby and Bret Bemis; and his fur babies, Bentley and Lexie.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with Father Mark Lawlor officiating.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
