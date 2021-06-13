Raymond Floyd McIntoshSeptember 2, 1937 - June 10, 2021Raymond Floyd McIntosh, 83, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.He was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Cramerton, to the late Henry Oliver McIntosh and Mabel Hager McIntosh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Clodfelter McIntosh; and brothers, Robert McIntosh and Ruben McIntosh.Raymond attended North Mecklenburg High School. He worked for Transco as a Control Specialist for 34 years before his retirement. He enjoyed doing small engine repairs such as lawn mowers, chain saws, and weed eaters. His favorite past times were watching NASCAR Racing, college football, Westerns (especially Gunsmoke), and feeding and watching the birds.Raymond is survived by a son, James Derwin "Jimmy" McIntosh (Laurie); daughters, Teresa Rachelle Mabardy (Paul), of Tulsa, Okla., and Lisa M. Yost (Mike); a twin brother, Richard McIntosh of Statesville; granddaughters, Anna Yost Craft (Cameron), McKenzie McIntosh Crippen (Clay) and Sarah Mabardy; great-grandson, Hudson Crippen; and another great-grandson due to arrive in late July.The family would like to send special thanks for the compassionate love that he received from his caregivers, Jennifer, Bertie, Judy and Karen.Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Services will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 2 p.m., in the Heritage House at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, with Dr. Jerry Cloninger Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville