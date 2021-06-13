Menu
Raymond Floyd McIntosh
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Raymond Floyd McIntosh

September 2, 1937 - June 10, 2021

Raymond Floyd McIntosh, 83, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.

He was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Cramerton, to the late Henry Oliver McIntosh and Mabel Hager McIntosh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Clodfelter McIntosh; and brothers, Robert McIntosh and Ruben McIntosh.

Raymond attended North Mecklenburg High School. He worked for Transco as a Control Specialist for 34 years before his retirement. He enjoyed doing small engine repairs such as lawn mowers, chain saws, and weed eaters. His favorite past times were watching NASCAR Racing, college football, Westerns (especially Gunsmoke), and feeding and watching the birds.

Raymond is survived by a son, James Derwin "Jimmy" McIntosh (Laurie); daughters, Teresa Rachelle Mabardy (Paul), of Tulsa, Okla., and Lisa M. Yost (Mike); a twin brother, Richard McIntosh of Statesville; granddaughters, Anna Yost Craft (Cameron), McKenzie McIntosh Crippen (Clay) and Sarah Mabardy; great-grandson, Hudson Crippen; and another great-grandson due to arrive in late July.

The family would like to send special thanks for the compassionate love that he received from his caregivers, Jennifer, Bertie, Judy and Karen.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Services will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 2 p.m., in the Heritage House at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, with Dr. Jerry Cloninger Jr. and the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
I would like to express my condolences to my first cousin Raymond's family, especially Richard. When I was little we never referred to one without the other. It was always Richard and Raymond or simply the twins. Since my Dad moved us to another part of the NC when I was only 10, my cousins and I missed most of each others lives. However here is hoping that God willing, we will meet again some day in that great CAMP MEETING in the sky. Again God bless you all. Johnny
John D McIntosh
Family
July 25, 2021
Cathy Clodfelter McInturff
June 24, 2021
I was lucky and grew up nextdoor to my cousins, aunt Shirley, and uncle Raymond. I have so many fond memories of rides in his old blue truck to Transco, the lake, and his parents house in the country. He always took the time to listen, and enjoyed spending time with us growing up, teaching by example, and sharing stories rooted in his common sense beliefs and approach. He will be missed, but is now with his Shirley in his forever home in Heaven.
Cathy C McInturff
Family
June 24, 2021
