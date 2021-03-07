Menu
Reather Mae Phifer
FUNERAL HOME
Clyburn & Bigham Mortuary
168 W Statesville Ave
Mooresville, NC
Reather Mae Nixon Phifer

Mrs. Reather Mae Nixon Phifer died, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Greensboro.

She is survived by three children, Elaine Phifer Thorpe and Shelia Phifer Farmer, both of Greensboro, and Bennett (Cordelia) Phifer of Mooresville; one sister, Helen Nixon of Mooresville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The graveside services for Mrs. Reather Mae Nixon Phifer will be conducted Monday, March 8, at 11 a.m., in The Green Acres Cemetery in Mooresville. The Rev. James Harley will officiate and the Rev. Fred Terry will eulogize.

Clyburn and Bigham Funeral Home
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
The Green Acres Cemetery
Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clyburn & Bigham Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Cordelia and all the Family of Mrs. Phifer. I pray God will bless you in the loss of your Mother and loved one.
Willie Beaver
March 14, 2021
We hope it helps to remember that your loved one is in God´s care... You´re in my prayers
Vanessa Gill Campbell & Family
March 7, 2021
