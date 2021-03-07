Reather Mae Nixon Phifer



Mrs. Reather Mae Nixon Phifer died, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Greensboro.



She is survived by three children, Elaine Phifer Thorpe and Shelia Phifer Farmer, both of Greensboro, and Bennett (Cordelia) Phifer of Mooresville; one sister, Helen Nixon of Mooresville; and a host of other relatives and friends.



The graveside services for Mrs. Reather Mae Nixon Phifer will be conducted Monday, March 8, at 11 a.m., in The Green Acres Cemetery in Mooresville. The Rev. James Harley will officiate and the Rev. Fred Terry will eulogize.



Clyburn and Bigham Funeral Home



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.