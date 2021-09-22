Reid Davis GoodmanAugust 20, 1966 - September 18, 2021Reid Davis Goodman, 55, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.He was born Aug. 20, 1966, in Mooresville, to June Staton Goodman and the late Oscar R. Goodman.Reid graduate from Mooresville Senior High School in 1984. He was a Boy Scout, and earned his Eagle badge. He was employed with the N.C. Forest service for 30 years, where he was the youngest person to ever make Forest Ranger. After retirement from forestry in 2013, he worked for Schiell Museum and HVAC Heating & Air. Reid was a lifetime member of Prospect Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was a mason and a member of Stanley Lodge 0713. Reid also served as a board member on several fire departments, including South Iredell Fire and Rescue.In addition to his father, Reid was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and Walter Staton and Theron and Bonnie Goodman.He is survived by his mother, June Staton Goodman; sister, Chris Goodman Shaver (Dennis); and special friend, Kim Ammons.Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory from 6 to 8 p.m.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., at Prospect Presbyterian Church, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Will Gipe officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 NC-152, Mooresville, NC 28115; or the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville