Richard Lynn BarnetteApril 16, 1949 - June 8, 2021Richard Lynn Barnette passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by family and his Westie, Bailey.Rick was a caring and devoted husband who stood by his wife's side to the end when she battled her own health issues. He never stopped sharing his love for her and he missed her always. He looked forward to meeting her again in heaven, which he is finally doing.He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew, Chad, Ashley, and Maisy Barnette; three grandchildren, Grey, Kristin, and Tyler Barnette; sister, Beverly; brothers-in-law, Al Sykes and David Westmoreland; sister-in-law, Christy Westmoreland; nephew, Hunter Sykes; and nieces, Kate Sykes and Lisa and Lori Westmoreland.Those who knew Rick best describe him as an emotional man with passion and a kind heart. Rick maintained dear friends from childhood and from the over 40 years he lived in Durham. He was always a good friend to his Durham neighbors and loved helping mowing their lawns or blowing their leaves. Soon after moving to Tega Cay, S.C., to be closer to family, it is no surprise that he befriended his new neighbors right away, who quickly grew to love him. While in Durham, Rick was a mechanic for years, and co-owned a garage in Chapel Hill called A Better Wrench. Rick's passion for cars never tired as evidenced by the constant rotation of newly bought vehicles filling his driveway and garage. Rick's sons will cherish their childhood memories of watching movies, trips to the flea-market, camping at Hanging Rock, NASCAR races, Durham Bulls games, and proudly watching his dedicated work ethic. Rick's strong spirit never faded and was visible to all to the end. He was a strong man and always felt like he was still 20 inside. Rick will be missed, but his family and friends will forever cherish the time together – we will see you again.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the Durham Library Foundation.The family will have a casual memorial and celebration visitation Saturday June 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.