Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Lynn Barnette
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC
Richard Lynn Barnette

April 16, 1949 - June 8, 2021

Richard Lynn Barnette passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by family and his Westie, Bailey.

Rick was a caring and devoted husband who stood by his wife's side to the end when she battled her own health issues. He never stopped sharing his love for her and he missed her always. He looked forward to meeting her again in heaven, which he is finally doing.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew, Chad, Ashley, and Maisy Barnette; three grandchildren, Grey, Kristin, and Tyler Barnette; sister, Beverly; brothers-in-law, Al Sykes and David Westmoreland; sister-in-law, Christy Westmoreland; nephew, Hunter Sykes; and nieces, Kate Sykes and Lisa and Lori Westmoreland.

Those who knew Rick best describe him as an emotional man with passion and a kind heart. Rick maintained dear friends from childhood and from the over 40 years he lived in Durham. He was always a good friend to his Durham neighbors and loved helping mowing their lawns or blowing their leaves. Soon after moving to Tega Cay, S.C., to be closer to family, it is no surprise that he befriended his new neighbors right away, who quickly grew to love him. While in Durham, Rick was a mechanic for years, and co-owned a garage in Chapel Hill called A Better Wrench. Rick's passion for cars never tired as evidenced by the constant rotation of newly bought vehicles filling his driveway and garage. Rick's sons will cherish their childhood memories of watching movies, trips to the flea-market, camping at Hanging Rock, NASCAR races, Durham Bulls games, and proudly watching his dedicated work ethic. Rick's strong spirit never faded and was visible to all to the end. He was a strong man and always felt like he was still 20 inside. Rick will be missed, but his family and friends will forever cherish the time together – we will see you again.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the Durham Library Foundation.

The family will have a casual memorial and celebration visitation Saturday June 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

www.hallwynne.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St, Durham, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Rick was always a loyal friend. Many great memories at Central Methodist. We worked on cars together and used to ride bicycles to his uncle Willis's house off Tempelton Rd on the lake. He, David Busell and I would haul all our camping gear on bicycles. A good man, never forgotten.
David Little
June 21, 2021
So sad to hear of Ricky's passing. His parents were good friends of my mom and dad in our early years. He was a sweet and kind guy all through school. Prayers to his family and especially Beverly.
Sandy Watson Austin
School
June 21, 2021
The loss of Rick (always Ricky to me) is especially sad for me. We forged a strong friendship at Sunday School and youth group members at Central Methodist Church in our hometown of Mooresville, NC. As the years went by we went our separate ways. But my memories of his smiles and laughs, his impish sense of humor, and his desire to be a good buddy are crystal clear. Thank you Ricky, for shaping my life as a a child and teen in so many positive ways.
Bob Mills
School
June 21, 2021
Bev and family-I am so sorry to hear about Rick(y). I know it is a sad time for all and hope you can focus on the good times. Take care of yourselves.
Sherry Sherrill
Friend
June 20, 2021
Met Rick in the first grade at South School. Always a good guy and friend.
Rick Richardson
Friend
June 15, 2021
I knew Ricky all the way back to elementary school. He had that kind spirit even as a little boy in school. He was a friend to all. I would have recognized that smile anywhere. He always wore that smile. My love to all his family.
Judy Kistler Crawford
Classmate
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results