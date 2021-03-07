Richard Wallace Driver
Richard Wallace Driver, 74, of Lake Norman/Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville.
He was the son of the late Ellen and Wallace Driver of Lake Norman. Born in Morristown, N.J., and raised in Morris Plains, N.J., Richard graduated from Morristown High School in 1964, and Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J. in 1968.
Richard served as a U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Platoon Leader during the Vietnam War, most notably during the battle at Firebase Ripcord in 1970. After being honorably discharged, he gained employment as an Internal Revenue Agent with the Internal Revenue Service in Greensboro, until his retirement in 2006, whereupon he moved to Lake Norman and most recently, Mooresville. Richard was a man's man – strong, principled, yet compassionate when needed. He loved the outdoors, nature and animals of all kinds. He also loved reading and visiting historic sites, especially Civil War landmarks. He was unique and loved – a special gift to his family.
He is survived by his brother, James (Debi) Driver of Henrico, Va.; his sister, Marilyn (John) Kuper of Freehold, N.J.; two nieces, Deborah and Kristine; two nephews, Scott and Jeffrey; and seven great-nieces and -nephews.
Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite charity
in his memory.
