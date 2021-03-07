Menu
Richard Wallace Driver
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
Richard Wallace Driver

Richard Wallace Driver, 74, of Lake Norman/Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville.

He was the son of the late Ellen and Wallace Driver of Lake Norman. Born in Morristown, N.J., and raised in Morris Plains, N.J., Richard graduated from Morristown High School in 1964, and Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J. in 1968.

Richard served as a U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Platoon Leader during the Vietnam War, most notably during the battle at Firebase Ripcord in 1970. After being honorably discharged, he gained employment as an Internal Revenue Agent with the Internal Revenue Service in Greensboro, until his retirement in 2006, whereupon he moved to Lake Norman and most recently, Mooresville. Richard was a man's man – strong, principled, yet compassionate when needed. He loved the outdoors, nature and animals of all kinds. He also loved reading and visiting historic sites, especially Civil War landmarks. He was unique and loved – a special gift to his family.

He is survived by his brother, James (Debi) Driver of Henrico, Va.; his sister, Marilyn (John) Kuper of Freehold, N.J.; two nieces, Deborah and Kristine; two nephews, Scott and Jeffrey; and seven great-nieces and -nephews.

Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite charity in his memory.

James Funeral Home

www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
James Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Richard´s passing. I´m so sorry to hear this sad news. I worked with Richard for several years at irs. When I left that office, our group continued to have lunch together. Richard was in our walking group and was always cheerful. He was a very nice, sweet, generous soul. Several of us from work went to visit him in lake Norman and cooked out and watched the July 4 fireworks. His mother was living with him then. He was a loving, attentive son. He was so well read and seemed to know something about everything! He devoted a whole room to his books! I wrote to him several times after he retired and moved to lake Norman and also spoke to him On the phone. Then he stopped responding. I always hoped he was ok. My condolences to the family.
Diane mannella
Friend
November 7, 2021
Carol Winthers Barbour
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Richard for your loss. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
March 4, 2021
Marilyn, I was so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. Praying for you & your family in the sad days ahead.
Diane Faige Dellicker
March 3, 2021
