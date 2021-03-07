I just learned of Richard´s passing. I´m so sorry to hear this sad news. I worked with Richard for several years at irs. When I left that office, our group continued to have lunch together. Richard was in our walking group and was always cheerful. He was a very nice, sweet, generous soul. Several of us from work went to visit him in lake Norman and cooked out and watched the July 4 fireworks. His mother was living with him then. He was a loving, attentive son. He was so well read and seemed to know something about everything! He devoted a whole room to his books! I wrote to him several times after he retired and moved to lake Norman and also spoke to him On the phone. Then he stopped responding. I always hoped he was ok. My condolences to the family.

Diane mannella Friend November 7, 2021