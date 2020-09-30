Richard "Rick" Elton HarringtonMarch 31, 1948 - September 29, 2020Richard "Rick" Elton Harrington, 72, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.He was born March 31, 1948, in Mooresville, to the late Woody and Mary Thompson Harrington.Mr. Harrington was a 1966 graduate of Mooresville High School and a 1977 graduate of UNC-Charlotte. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in Guam. He was retired from Bank of Iredell. Rick was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville.He is survived by his children, Wesley Harrington and wife, Erin, and Maggie Harrington; sister, Betty Jo Havens and husband, Joe; and his beloved grandchildren, Cooper, Josephine, and Piper Harrington.A graveside service with full military honors was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Fred Coates officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 249 W McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville