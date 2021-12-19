Sponsored by W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home.
3 Entries
My heart was broken when I learned of Rita's passing. Rita was a very loving cousin that cared for all of her family. She was the main root of our Family Tree that kept us informed and together. The family will truly miss Rita. Rest In Peace "CUZ". To Michael Sr., Sarita, & Michael Jr., my thoughts and prayers will be you.
Barbara A Smith, Corpus Christi, Tx.
Family
December 21, 2021
Offering Sincerest Condolences to the Family... She was a very sweet Person... That Loved Her Family all of Us
Juanita Brown
Family
December 18, 2021
My prayers to your family, Rita was one of my best friends and we had so much fun working together, She will be greatly missed, Fly high my friend RIP