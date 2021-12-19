Menu
Rita Renee "Princess" Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd
Mooresville, NC
Rita Renee "Princess" Thompson

Rita Renee "Princess" Thompson, of Mooresville, was born July 6, 1959, and passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
6101 Neck Rd., Huntersville, NC
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
6101 Neck Rd., Huntersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart was broken when I learned of Rita's passing. Rita was a very loving cousin that cared for all of her family. She was the main root of our Family Tree that kept us informed and together. The family will truly miss Rita. Rest In Peace "CUZ". To Michael Sr., Sarita, & Michael Jr., my thoughts and prayers will be you.
Barbara A Smith, Corpus Christi, Tx.
Family
December 21, 2021
Offering Sincerest Condolences to the Family... She was a very sweet Person... That Loved Her Family all of Us
Juanita Brown
Family
December 18, 2021
My prayers to your family, Rita was one of my best friends and we had so much fun working together, She will be greatly missed, Fly high my friend RIP
Susan Owens
Friend
December 18, 2021
