My heart was broken when I learned of Rita's passing. Rita was a very loving cousin that cared for all of her family. She was the main root of our Family Tree that kept us informed and together. The family will truly miss Rita. Rest In Peace "CUZ". To Michael Sr., Sarita, & Michael Jr., my thoughts and prayers will be you.

Barbara A Smith, Corpus Christi, Tx. Family December 21, 2021