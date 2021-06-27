Robert "Bob" Lewis GregoryDecember 28, 1930 - June 22, 2021Mr. Gregory, born Dec. 28, 1930, in Pomaria, S.C., son of the late Will Gregory and Belle Harmon Gregory, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.He married the former Gerry Ann Hammond Oct. 11, 1952. Mr. Gregory was a 1953 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. His career began at Hawthorne Pharmacy in Columbia, S.C., and in 1961, he took a position at Goodman Drug in Mooresville, and spent the remainder of his 40-plus year career with Revco Drug at various Mooresville locations.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Ryan Gregory of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; sisters, Dorothy Ladd and Marguerite Mayer; and brothers, Sidney Gregory and Willie Gregory, all from South Carolina.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gerry Hammond Gregory of Alpharetta, Ga.; daughter, Sharon Gregory of Highlands; son, Robert (Ophelia) Gregory of Roswell, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Patricia Gregory of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and grandson, Marc (Laurel) Gregory of Concord.The services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville Monday, June 28, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the St. Mark's Family Life Center, prior to the service. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gregory Mayer, William Smoak, Hal Gregory, John Ladd, Ed Williams, Tristan Cannon, Barry Whitlow and David Hutto.The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to your local hospice.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville