Robert Montgomery
May 31, 1928 - March 17, 2022
Robert Montgomery, better known as "Pap," peacefully passed in loving care, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his daughter Beverly's home in Wilmington.
Robert was born in Ruffsdale, Pa., May 31, 1928, son of the late Joseph Montgomery and Leota Cooper Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther.
Surviving are two daughters, Beverly Setz and Donna Vargosko.
Pap spent most of his life in his beloved Ruffsdale, Pa., where he took great pride in his career driving tractor trailers and was a recipient of many safety awards. Although never verified, it is rumored that Pap drove his entire life without a speeding ticket. Pap was a wonderful grandfather to Eric Vargosko and Jason Vargosko, and his great-grandson, Jacob Vargosko, who always enjoyed their time with him.
Robert and his wife, Esther, relocated with their daughter and her family to Mooresville in 2004. His favorite residence of all was Oak Tree Village in Mooresville where he made numerous friends. Now reunited with his wife, they are lovingly looking over their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
