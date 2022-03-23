Menu
Robert Montgomery
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC
Robert Montgomery

May 31, 1928 - March 17, 2022

Robert Montgomery, better known as "Pap," peacefully passed in loving care, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his daughter Beverly's home in Wilmington.

Robert was born in Ruffsdale, Pa., May 31, 1928, son of the late Joseph Montgomery and Leota Cooper Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther.

Surviving are two daughters, Beverly Setz and Donna Vargosko.

Pap spent most of his life in his beloved Ruffsdale, Pa., where he took great pride in his career driving tractor trailers and was a recipient of many safety awards. Although never verified, it is rumored that Pap drove his entire life without a speeding ticket. Pap was a wonderful grandfather to Eric Vargosko and Jason Vargosko, and his great-grandson, Jacob Vargosko, who always enjoyed their time with him.

Robert and his wife, Esther, relocated with their daughter and her family to Mooresville in 2004. His favorite residence of all was Oak Tree Village in Mooresville where he made numerous friends. Now reunited with his wife, they are lovingly looking over their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be shared with the family at andrewsmortuary.com.

Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 23, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the family. Bob was a great guy and a good friend. May he rest in piece,
Robert Smith
Friend
March 22, 2022
I know Robert spent many happy days on Lake Keowee with his daughter,Donna and son in law Stephen. He was loved and cared for and enjoyed his cigars.
Louise Spheeris
Friend
March 21, 2022
So many great memories with Pap, grateful for the time I had with him. Thinking of you all, sending love at this most difficult time.
Karissa Brown
March 21, 2022
Debbie and Ted are both honored to have met, cared for and known Paps!
Debbie Kramer
Friend
March 20, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
BOB DELOZIER
Family
March 19, 2022
