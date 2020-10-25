Robert Neal "Bud" WeiserOctober 6, 1936 - October 19, 2020Robert Neal "Bud" Weiser, 84, of Mooresville passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.Bud was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Mexico, Mo., to the late Oliver and Florence Whitman Weiser. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brad; and brother, Kenneth.From a young age, Bud exhibited a love for life that was unmatched. He always loved rocks and pursued this passion by obtaining bachelor's and master's degrees in geology from the University of Missouri. He was a top-notch "Rockhound," and he spent much of his career at Mobil Oil as a geologist and engineer before becoming a successful entrepreneur. He always took great pride in his work ethic and his accomplishments. He traveled the world, often with Sue, and managed to visit every state in the U.S. and six of seven continents (only missing Antarctica). He enjoyed his two years living in Africa, the most and often told stories of his travels to friends and family.Bud had an outgoing personality that nobody could fail to notice whenever he was around. His mother told him that he had the "gift of gab;" a fact that many of his friends on Facebook can attest to base on his daily updates. He always loved nature, and he really enjoyed his dogs in retirement. Beginning with his favorite, Rags, he had numerous dogs that he adored and spent a great deal of time with.He is survived by his loving wife, Sondra "Sue" Weiser; children, Scott, Sherri, Stacey, and Lance; grandchildren, Jonathan, Ross, and Reed; and sister, Ruth.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville