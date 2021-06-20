Ronald "Ron" Lee Cox
Ronald "Ron" Lee Cox, 60, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
Ron was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he thought they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, which he showed though his work ethics and dedication. He always tried his best to support his family to the best of his ability and always made sure they never did without anything they needed. Ron had a heart of gold, always trying to help anyone whether he knew them or not.
Ron was passionate when it came to the Pittsburgh Steelers, always showing his pride all year long. If he was not home watching his team play, he could often be found at a nearby venue with other Steeler fans.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sandra Cox; daughter, Stephanie Cox; brothers, Richard Cox, Joseph Cox, and Michael Cox; and some aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Ron is reunited in death with his parents, Joseph and Mary Cox; and his son, Chris Cox.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.
At the request of the family in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to the National Kidney Foundation
— North Carolina, 7413 Six Forks Rd. #255, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.