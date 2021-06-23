Salley Yost Graham



March 24, 1952 - June 20, 2021



Salley Yost Graham, 69, of Carolina Beach, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.



She was born March 24, 1952, in Wilmington. Her parents were the late Roy A. Yost and Thelma Owens Yost of China Grove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carry Jayne Beaver of Mooresville.



Salley was employed as a legal librarian for many years and enjoyed her career however, her real passion and ability was bringing out the potential and beauty in old houses. Not only could she see the potential but she insisted on doing most of the work herself. There wasn't much she couldn't do, but if that problem arose, she would always work at it until she figured it out. Salley loved her family and every homeless cat that needed to be cared for.



She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ronald Graham; daughters, Victoria Beaver Grubbs (Jeff) and LeAnna Zalepka Dunlap (Jason); six grandchildren, Tyler Zalepka (Megan), Jayne Zalepka, Lauren Zalepka, Benjamin Grubbs, Cameron Grubbs and Emma Dunlap; siblings, Kathy Richardson, Jodi St. Meyer, Richard Curry, Randy Jackson and Sherri Rauch; as well as the many members of the Graham family she held so dear.



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m., at the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary, 412 Ann St. in Wilmington, with burial to follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws & Claws Feline Rescue of Statesville, 110 Bonnie Lane, Statesville, NC 28625, so her love of cats and desire to care for them can continue on.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.