Sallie Coveney Thompson
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Sallie Coveney Thompson

August 22, 1935 - January 9, 2022

Sallie Coveney Thompson, 86, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

She was born Aug. 22, 1935, in Alamance County, to the late Brooks and Elsie Thompson Coveney. She was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. She enjoyed playing Bridge and shopping. She loved to travel and had visited every state. She was loved by everyone she met, for she never met a stranger.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 66 years, Robert Thompson Sr.; sons, Robert F. Thompson Jr. and wife, Ginger, of York, S.C., Kenneth W. Thompson of Germany; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of close friends and church family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC, Methodist Men, or United Methodist Women (UMW), 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 29117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church
NC
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sally was one of a kind. Shecwsd Alwsys up beat. She laughed easily and was always the one with the latest news! She wanted to be involved ! She loved people and cud always be counted in to help
Pam Morrison
February 10, 2022
