Sallie Coveney ThompsonAugust 22, 1935 - January 9, 2022Sallie Coveney Thompson, 86, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.She was born Aug. 22, 1935, in Alamance County, to the late Brooks and Elsie Thompson Coveney. She was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. She enjoyed playing Bridge and shopping. She loved to travel and had visited every state. She was loved by everyone she met, for she never met a stranger.She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.She is survived by her loving husband of over 66 years, Robert Thompson Sr.; sons, Robert F. Thompson Jr. and wife, Ginger, of York, S.C., Kenneth W. Thompson of Germany; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of close friends and church family.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC, Methodist Men, or United Methodist Women (UMW), 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 29117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville