Samuel Jay "Jimmie" White



Mr. Samuel Jay "Jimmie" White, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Hospital in Mooresville.



Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at Watkins Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church at 2 p.m., with family visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. Interment at the Glenwood Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons will be serving the White family, of Mooresville.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.