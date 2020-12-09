Menu
Samuel Jay "Jimmie" White
FUNERAL HOME
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd
Mooresville, NC
Samuel Jay "Jimmie" White

Mr. Samuel Jay "Jimmie" White, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Hospital in Mooresville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at Watkins Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church at 2 p.m., with family visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. Interment at the Glenwood Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons will be serving the White family, of Mooresville.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Watkins Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church
NC
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Watkins Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church
NC
Dec
11
Interment
Glenwood Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss praying for you and your family hang in there GOD has you in the palm of his hands love you
James GILLISPIE
December 10, 2020
Peace and Blessings to the family. Just know that Uncle Grace's family is grieving the passing of Cousin Jimmy. We pray that his loving family will stay strong. I will miss my cousin. Rest in peace Jimmy.
Leon Gamble and Family
December 10, 2020
