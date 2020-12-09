Mr. Samuel Jay "Jimmie" White, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Hospital in Mooresville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at Watkins Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church at 2 p.m., with family visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. Interment at the Glenwood Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons will be serving the White family, of Mooresville.
Sponsored by W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss praying for you and your family hang in there GOD has you in the palm of his hands love you
James GILLISPIE
December 10, 2020
Peace and Blessings to the family. Just know that
Uncle Grace's family is grieving the passing of Cousin Jimmy. We pray that his loving family will stay strong. I will miss my cousin. Rest in peace Jimmy.