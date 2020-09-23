Sandra "Sandy" Hinze NewmanJuly 28, 1936 - September 12, 2020Sandra "Sandy" Hinze Newman - a loving wife, mother, and grandmother - passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the age of 84.Sandy is survived by her devoted husband, John B. Newman. They met during high school at age 18, wed in 1957, and remained at each other's side, happily married for 62 years. She is also survived by her six children, Julie Meier, Joanne Rose, Cathy Norton, Maria Lasser, Carol McDonald and Greg Newman; and 13 grandchildren.She was born to Alvin and Virginia (Waitekunas) Hinze, July 28, 1936, in Kankakee, Ill.Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Richard Hinze.She is survived by siblings, Linda Grubb, Bradford Hinze and Frances Hinze Baudhuin.Sandy graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in Rockford, Ill., in 1954, and attended Siena Heights College. She maintained a love of learning and returned to school nearly 30 years later. Afterwards, she worked at the Nalle Clinic as a medical transcriptionist.Sandy was an avid reader and a member of various book clubs where she developed lifelong friends. She traveled often and enjoyed visiting historical sites, particularly of the colonial period. Many antiques and treasures were collected along the way, from furniture to North Carolina pottery, to her favorite: white ironstone china.Sandy and her family lived in Vestal, N.Y., for more than 20 years before moving to Charlotte in 1979. After 15 years, they relocated to Lake Norman.She will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to service and helping others in need. After many years of study, Sandy was ordained as a lay minister by St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville and routinely made visits to home-bound congregants. She also served the community as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, a religious instructor, and a Scout leader and was very involved in her children's schools.Above all, Sandy's priority and passion was her family. She was a dedicated mom who created a loving home which was always full of friends and activity. Her children fondly remember the memories created when all 27 family members would descend upon the lake every summer for time together, boating and BBQs. As the years passed, she enjoyed the calm of sunset cruises on Lake Norman with her husband.A funeral Mass and celebration of life event will be scheduled at a later date.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Olde Knox Commons for the extraordinary love and care they showered on Sandy.Memorials may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117 or to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Fund of Olde Knox Commons, 13825 Hunton Lane #6190, Huntersville, NC 28078.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville