Sandy Cruse
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Sandy Cruse

Sandra "Sandy" Gibson Cruse, 61, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Sandy was born Dec. 11, 1960, in York County, S.C., and was the daughter of Joe Gibson and the late Fern Johnsie Terry Gibson. In addition to her mother, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl Cruse.

She is survived by two brothers, Benny Gibson (Debbie), Whit Gibson; two sisters, Joy Melton and Shana Varner (Ronnie); and nieces and nephews, Beth Pressley, Brandi Ballard, Bethany Gibson, Katie Gibson, Ben Gibson, Isaac Melton, Colby Varner, Cade Varner and Calla Varner.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Iredell Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Meg Skidmore officiating. The family will gather with friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfunerahome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Dec
21
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Troutman Funeral Home
