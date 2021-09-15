Menu
Sarah Elizabeth Bjorgen
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Sarah Elizabeth Bjorgen

Sarah Elizabeth Bjorgen, 29, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly.

She was born Nov. 9, 1991, in Charlotte, to Edwin and Precinda Berry Bjorgen.

Sarah received her associate degree from Mitchell Community College and was a CCTL student. She enjoyed art, writing, reading, hiking, and country music. She loved photography, where she won an award in school. Her family was everything to her and she liked managing their business. Sarah was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Ian Michael Bjorgen, Dakota James Bjorgen, and Kourtney Bjorgen Gillum; grandmother, Anita Bjorgen; uncles, Selwyn (Clifford) Berry (Pam), Pastor Terry Dickerson (Felisha), Wade Bjorgen (Lori), Joel Bjorgen (Cheri), Jason Bjorgen (Deanna), and Oscar Bjorgen (Debra); and aunts, Vickie McCall, Diana Bjorgen (Chad), and Cindy Stenjhem (Jerry).

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel
494 E, Hwy
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to family.
Rom & Patti Hedges
September 15, 2021
