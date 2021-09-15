Sarah Elizabeth Bjorgen



Sarah Elizabeth Bjorgen, 29, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly.



She was born Nov. 9, 1991, in Charlotte, to Edwin and Precinda Berry Bjorgen.



Sarah received her associate degree from Mitchell Community College and was a CCTL student. She enjoyed art, writing, reading, hiking, and country music. She loved photography, where she won an award in school. Her family was everything to her and she liked managing their business. Sarah was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Ian Michael Bjorgen, Dakota James Bjorgen, and Kourtney Bjorgen Gillum; grandmother, Anita Bjorgen; uncles, Selwyn (Clifford) Berry (Pam), Pastor Terry Dickerson (Felisha), Wade Bjorgen (Lori), Joel Bjorgen (Cheri), Jason Bjorgen (Deanna), and Oscar Bjorgen (Debra); and aunts, Vickie McCall, Diana Bjorgen (Chad), and Cindy Stenjhem (Jerry).



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.