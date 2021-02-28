Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelbia Bostian Marlowe
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Shelbia Bostian Marlowe

Shelbia Bostian Marlowe, 82, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a long battle with illness.

Shelbia is survived by her daughter, Lisa and husband, Michael; sisters, Margaret Martin and Willaree Tharp; brother, Harold Bostian; and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Jessie, husband, James; and beloved siblings, Howard, Lorene, Mable, Curtis, & Barry.

Shelbia was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, worker and gardener who loved her Lord and Savior, and family and friends with her whole heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Per her request, there will be no memorial service at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to A Storehouse for Jesus, 675 East Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028-0216, 336-751-1060.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.