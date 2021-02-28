Shelbia Bostian MarloweShelbia Bostian Marlowe, 82, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a long battle with illness.Shelbia is survived by her daughter, Lisa and husband, Michael; sisters, Margaret Martin and Willaree Tharp; brother, Harold Bostian; and many dear nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Jessie, husband, James; and beloved siblings, Howard, Lorene, Mable, Curtis, & Barry.Shelbia was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, worker and gardener who loved her Lord and Savior, and family and friends with her whole heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.Per her request, there will be no memorial service at this time.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to A Storehouse for Jesus, 675 East Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028-0216, 336-751-1060.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville