Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Walsh
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
ABOUT
West Scranton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Susan Walsh

Susan Joy Morris Walsh, 65, of Mooresville, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Hospital.

Susan was born Sept. 6, 1955, in Lackawanna County, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Arthur David Morris and Jean Zang Morris. She graduated from West Scranton High School and was a retired bookkeeper with Current Catalog.

She is survived by one son, John Walsh (Julia) of Mooresville; daughter, Sara Walsh Russell (Sage) of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Joy, Evan, Madelyn, Sage; and sister, Sharon Morris Barrett (David) of Pennsylvania.

Susan was an incredible mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and friends, teaching her children to be strong and have faith. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and always enjoyed playing games with family.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.