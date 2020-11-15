Terry Jayne SpenelloNovember 7, 1957 - November 13, 2020Terry Jayne Spenello, 63, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1957, in Syracuse, N.Y., to the late Warren Newton and Dona Jayne Jones Sweetland.Terry worked as a kindergarten assistant teacher at Mooresville Elementary School for 12 years and then as a medical assistant at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and for Dr. Hall for 14 years. She was very crafty and loved to restore furniture, sew, and work with stained glass. She loved to travel, especially on cruises.She is survived by husband of 36 years, Henry Spenello; daughters, Ashley Harvey (Evan) and Lisa Newsome (Justin); grandchildren, Emery and Asher Harvey and Harper Newsome; brothers, Tom Sweetland (George Blackmon), Tim Sweetland (Susan) and Todd Sweetland (Lorraine Seacord).No services are planned at this time.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203, in honor of Asher Harvey.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville