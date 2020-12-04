Thomas Eric Walkup
April 18, 1948 - December 2, 2020
Thomas Eric Walkup, 72, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, following a short illness.
He was born April 18, 1948, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Thomas Frederick "Fred" and Oma Long Walkup. Mr. Walkup grew up in Denver, N.C., and was a 1966 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended UNC-Charlotte and CPCC in Charlotte. Returning from service, he joined his father in the business of heating/air conditioning and appliance service and repair. In June 2020, he retired from Carolina Office Systems in Huntersville as a copier technician after 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts, Boonie Mae Long and Odessa Long Sharar.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Nantz Walkup; sisters, Elaine Walkup Sherrill (Richard) of High Point, Jeanne Walkup Abernethy (James) of Lincolnton; brother-in-law, Robert D. Nantz of Mooresville; sister-in-law, Tammy G. Nantz of Mooresville; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Dallis Shew of Troutman.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Walkup was a long time NASCAR fan and lover of animals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ryan Newman Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625; or another pet rescue or charity of the donor's choice
.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.