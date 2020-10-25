Timothy David NicholsonMarch 4, 1965 - October 22, 2020Timothy David Nicholson, 55, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.He was born March 4, 1965, in Charlotte, to the late Jerry and Patricia Capps Nicholson. Timothy was employed with United Church Homes and Services. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir. He was also a member of the South Iredell Lion's Club in Mooresville. He enjoyed scuba diving, camping, going on cruises, and was a train enthusiast. He spent his last day doing what he enjoyed the most, watching Star Trek. Timothy was a wonderful husband and dad.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Nicholson.He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Chafey Nicholson; sons, Andrew Nicholson and David Nicholson (Julie); sister, Mindy Nicholson-Burchard (Gary); brothers, Brian Nicholson (Debbie), Jerry Nicholson Jr. (Jamie); numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved furry friends, Aires, Athena, and Annabelle.The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Berea Baptist Church with the Rev. Russell Files officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lion's Club Camp Dogwood, P.O. Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville