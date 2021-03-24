Tommy Johnson Sr.



June 17, 1945 - March 18, 2021



Tommy Johnson Sr., 75, of Mooresville, passed Thursday, March 18, 2021.



He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, June 17, 1945, to Kenneth and Florence Prevo Johnson.



He graduated in 1963 from Davis County High School in Bloomfield, Iowa. He married his wife of 54 years, Sarah, on Jan. 14, 1967. They lived in Fort Madison, Iowa, for 12 years before moving to Ottumwa, Iowa. After living there for 22 years, they moved south to Mooresville.



Tommy and Sarah had two children, Tommy Jr. and Wendy. Besides his family, Tommy's love was for cars. It didn't matter the type, if it had four wheels and an engine it excited him. His drag racing career started at Kahoka, Mo., and took him all over the Midwest.



He survived a horrific racecar crash in September 1973 where he gained the nickname "Nine Lives." He came back in 1974 and went on to race another 10-plus years. He retired from driving and "handed the keys over" to Tommy Jr. He guided Tommy Jr.'s career starting in Super Gas all the way through to having a family-owned Top Fuel Dragster team. Once Tommy Jr. started driving Funny Car in 1999, Tommy Sr. was his biggest fan always hoping to get a yellow hat for his wins. He was most proud of Tommy Jr.'s 2020 win at St. Louis as he won the same race 44 years prior.



The racing gene was also passed down to Wendy as she raced Super Comp Dragster for four years becoming the Youngest Female Winner in NHRA history by winning the 1992 Sears Craftsman Nationals in Topeka, Kan.



In addition to his wife, Tommy Sr. is survived by his son, Tommy Jr. (Amy), and daughter, Wendy Childers (Mike); grandsons, Gage and Zane Childers and Logan Hamilton; brothers, Doy Johnson and Rick Johnson; sisters, Pam Townsend, Kim Horney and Nancy Casteel; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Orville Rupe; stepmother, Dorothy Johnson; two sisters, Vickie Vee Johnson and Jane Ann Walker; and his in-laws, Lee and Edith Shipley.



Tommy Sr. was known to be outspoken and tell it like is — most knew and loved him for this. He also never met a stranger. Once you met him, you never forgot him!



Funeral services will be held in Ottumwa, Iowa, with burial in Bloomfield, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held in North Carolina in May.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nine Lives Memorial Fund c/o Peoples Bank, 1074 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.