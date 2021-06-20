Vernon W. ClodfelterMr. Vernon Wayne Clodfelter, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.A memorial service was scheduled for 4 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at First United Methodist Church in China Grove, with the Rev. Curtis Goforth officiating. The family planned to receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., at the church.Mr. Clodfelter was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Iredell County. He was a son of the late Perry Thomas Clodfelter and Sue Propst Clodfelter.He graduated from Appalachian State University and was in the Air National Guard. In 1970, he began working for Rowan Cabarrus Community College and would retire in 2004 as the dean of Business Technology. Afterwards, he became an adjunct professor and taught his last class in 2014. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove and taught the Williams Sunday School class for many years and was also a member of the Eureka Lodge #283 A.F. & A.M. in China Grove. When his sons were growing up, Vernon stayed involved in their lives through coaching baseball, basketball, football in Little League and Gray-Y and also when they were at China Grove Junior High School. Vernon was rightfully an avid Tar Heels fan and enjoyed traveling to home and away games.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard L. Clodfelter and Roger F. Clodfelter.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Harriet Propst Clodfelter; two sons, Chad Clodfelter and wife, Alicia, of Mooresville and Tony Clodfelter of Kannapolis.Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 110 West Church St., China Grove, NC 28023.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory