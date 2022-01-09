Menu
Vernon Jacob McGraw
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Vernon Jacob McGraw

November 5, 1951 - January 4, 2022

Vernon Jacob McGraw, 70, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 5, 1951, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Raymond and Annie Fisher McGraw.

Mr. McGraw was the owner of the Korner Pub in Mooresville. He loved going to the beach, deep sea fishing, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Hinson McGraw; brother, Raymond McGraw; and sister, Patsy Brotherton.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Duger and husband, Timothy, Connie McGraw and Skip, and Vernon J. McGraw Jr.; stepchildren, Rose Williams, and William David Williams II; brother, Jimmy McGraw and wife, Patsy; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his K-9 companion, Lady Grace.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service following at 12 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dwayne Barber officiating. Burial will follow the service at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
