Virginia Frances Wilson Broach
February 13, 1923 - February 17, 2021
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three days after turning 98, Virginia Frances Wilson Broach went to heaven. She passed peacefully surrounded by her three loving, devoted daughters and helpful and attentive sons-in-law in Mooresville.
She was married to Col. Dan G. Broach for 75 years!! She was a model mom and wife, teaching all her children and grandchildren how to love unconditionally and joyfully and to always be content in any circumstance. She was a member of the Methodist Church and was always involved with the activities of the church. She was an amazing homemaker and cook. She concocted such delicacies as homemade biscuits, fried doughnuts, fried peanuts, southern fried chicken and strawberry shortcake to name a few. Virginia was a whiz behind the sewing machine making clothes for all three daughters and all their dolls. Ginny was born in Florence, S.C. and was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Dan G. Broach; parents, P.W. Wilson and Rosalie Bell Wilson; her precious sister, Dot Hall; and brother, Dr. Jean Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Marsha (John Gaither), Patti (Ernie Welch) and Laurie (Matt Nowell); grandchildren, Shari Fullagar, Jef (Windy Fullagar), Francie (Tony Woodward), Johnny (Beth Gaither), Mary Beth (Michael Wilcox), Eric (Becca Welch) and Matthew Nowell; great-grandchildren, Holly Hix, Kelsi (Bryant Barber), Jack Fullagar, Wilson Fullagar, Allen Woodward, Cash Gaither, Emma Welch, Winnie Welch and Carter Welch. Virginia had an amazing sense of humor and dry wit. Above all else, she served her Lord Jesus Christ and the family she loved.
There will be a private family graveside service at Grove Hill cemetery in Darlington, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
; or Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org
.
Wilson Funeral Servicewww.wilsonfuneralservices.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.